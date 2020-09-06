Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Western Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.20 million. Analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

