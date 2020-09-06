African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. African Gold Group shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 193,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

