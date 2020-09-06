Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Atlas Engineered Products shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 131,954 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

About Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers trusses, floor panels, and wall panels; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, roof trusses, floor joists, floor trusses, and windows and doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.