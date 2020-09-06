Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Mega Uranium shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd will post 5.1599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.