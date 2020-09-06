Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 30th total of 12,080,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Innoviva by 50.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

