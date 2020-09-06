Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.13. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

In other Innovative Solutions & Support news, President Shahram Askarpour sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.