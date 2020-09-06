Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.39. Goldquest Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 52,051 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67.

About Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

