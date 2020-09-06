Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Walker River Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 117,450 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

