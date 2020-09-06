Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Shares Up 20%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,171,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 832,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Relevium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.