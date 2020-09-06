Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $64.45 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

