Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

