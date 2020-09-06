Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 46,800 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $232,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 153,100 shares of company stock worth $786,562 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.