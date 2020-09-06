Short Interest in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Drops By 12.9%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 9,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,077 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSKY shares. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

