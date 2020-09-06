GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.28. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 97.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

