First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 30th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $28,739.82. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

