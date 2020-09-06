Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 345,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $347.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

