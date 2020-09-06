Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 30th total of 839,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

