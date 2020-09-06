Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

