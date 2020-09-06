BidaskClub Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Buy

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.