American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.01. American Public Education shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,778.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Insiders have sold a total of 59,517 shares of company stock worth $2,023,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Public Education by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

