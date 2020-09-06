BidaskClub Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $418.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,454 shares of company stock valued at $68,999,316. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

