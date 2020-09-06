New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Shares Up 7.1%

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 371,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 177,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

