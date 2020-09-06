Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $521.90 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $232.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 359,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

