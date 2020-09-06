Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Sep 6th, 2020

Shares of Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Revelo Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

