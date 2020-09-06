Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $6.31. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,452 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

