Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.61. Great Atlantic Resources shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

