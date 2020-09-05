Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $39,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natera by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $40,894.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,109,547 shares in the company, valued at $46,490,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $443,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,656,813. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

