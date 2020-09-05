Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 410,253 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of FibroGen worth $61,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FibroGen by 32,442.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, with a total value of $290,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $43.18 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

