Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

