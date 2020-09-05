Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 2,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 21,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,383,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $10,376,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.