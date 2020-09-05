Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.