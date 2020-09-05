SSI Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 21,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $11,383,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $10,376,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2,542.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

