Canaccord Genuity Increases Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

MDB opened at $214.51 on Thursday. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

