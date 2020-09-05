Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.87 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

