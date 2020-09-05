Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $37,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,179,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 18,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.