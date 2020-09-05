Brokerages Set Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT at $5.00

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

