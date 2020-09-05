Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $290.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 398.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 29.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 18.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

