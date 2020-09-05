Barclays PLC Sells 62,086 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Michaels Companies worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

