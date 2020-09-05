Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,542.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

