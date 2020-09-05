Ibex Investors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 337.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

