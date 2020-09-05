ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
