ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

