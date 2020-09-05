Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 15,250 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 152.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $23.81 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

