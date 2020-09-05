Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

