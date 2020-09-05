Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $64,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

