Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 15.1% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,542.83. The company has a market cap of $1,687.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

