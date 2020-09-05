Stacey Giamalis Sells 11,000 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.15 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

