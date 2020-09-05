Marc Taxay Sells 1,912 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $211.10 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $58,841,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $11.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $11.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Ibex Investors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Ibex Investors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 15,250 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 15,250 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc
3,761 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC
3,761 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report