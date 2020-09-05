Marc Taxay Sells 1,912 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $211.10 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $58,841,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

