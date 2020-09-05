Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 1,674 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $296,934.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

