Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

