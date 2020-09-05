Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 229.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $59,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.